Chick-fil-A Palkat

Chick-fil-A:n palkka vaihtelee $31,200 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Myynti -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $227,562 Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Chick-fil-A. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/18/2025

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Data-insinööri

Datatieteilijä
9 $167K
10 $207K
Asiakaspalvelu
Median $32K

Myynti
Median $31.2K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
Median $225K
Liiketoimintaoperaatiot
$184K
Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
Median $104K
Liiketoiminnan kehittäminen
$79.7K
Data-analyytikko
$101K
Tietoteknologi (IT)
$184K
Tuotesuunnittelija
$70.4K
Tuotepäällikkö
$177K
Ohjelmapäällikkö
$186K
Projektipäällikkö
Median $150K
Puuttuuko nimikkeesi?

Etsi kaikki palkat meidän palkkatietosivulta tai lisää palkkatietosi auttaaksesi avaamaan sivun.


UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Chick-fil-A on Ohjelmistosuunnittelija at the 10 level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $227,562. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Chick-fil-A ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $151,996.

