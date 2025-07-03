Yritysluettelo
Chetu Palkat

Chetu:n palkka vaihtelee $1,191 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Datatieteilijä -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $149,250 Projektipäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Chetu. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/18/2025

Datatieteilijä
$1.2K
Projektipäällikkö
$149K
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
$3.4K

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
$146K
Ratkaisuarkkitehti
$30.2K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Chetu on Projektipäällikkö at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $149,250. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Chetu ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $30,150.

Muut resurssit