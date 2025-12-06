Rekrytoija mediaanikorvaus in United States Chainlink Labs:ssa on yhteensä $115K per year. Katso Chainlink Labs:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
V 1
20%
V 2
20%
V 3
20%
V 4
20%
V 5
Chainlink Labs-yhtiössä Options noudattavat 5 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
20% ansaitsee 1st-V (20.00% vuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 2nd-V (5.00% neljännesvuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 3rd-V (5.00% neljännesvuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 4th-V (5.00% neljännesvuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 5th-V (5.00% neljännesvuosittain)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainlink-labs/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.