Ratkaisuarkkitehti korvaus in Canada CGI:ssa on yhteensä CA$141K per year Solution Architect -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Canada on yhteensä CA$142K. Katso CGI:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike
