Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Canada CGI:ssa vaihtelee CA$75.2K per year Associate Software Engineer -tasolta CA$125K per year Lead Analyst -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Canada on yhteensä CA$82.6K. Katso CGI:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.