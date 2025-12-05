Yritysluettelo
CGI
CGI Kyberturvallisuusanalyytikko Palkat

Kyberturvallisuusanalyytikko mediaanikorvaus CGI:ssa on yhteensä CA$66.8K per year. Katso CGI:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
CGI
Security Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Yhteensä vuodessa
$48.6K
Taso
L2
Peruspalkka
$48.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
3 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä CGI?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Kyberturvallisuusanalyytikko roolille yrityksessä CGI on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CA$194,563. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä CGI Kyberturvallisuusanalyytikko roolille ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CA$66,804.

Muut resurssit

