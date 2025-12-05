Yritysluettelo
CGI
CGI Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä korvaus in United States CGI:ssa on yhteensä $116K per year Associate Data Scientist -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $160K. Katso CGI:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä CGI?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä CGI in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $175,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä CGI Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $125,000.

Muut resurssit

