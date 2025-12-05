Liiketoiminta-analyytikko korvaus in United States CGI:ssa vaihtelee $64.7K per year Associate Business Analyst -tasolta $128K per year Lead Business Analyst -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $90.5K. Katso CGI:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
