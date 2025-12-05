Yritysluettelo
CGI
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Liiketoiminta-analyytikko

  • Kaikki Liiketoiminta-analyytikko -palkat

CGI Liiketoiminta-analyytikko Palkat

Liiketoiminta-analyytikko korvaus in United States CGI:ssa vaihtelee $64.7K per year Associate Business Analyst -tasolta $128K per year Lead Business Analyst -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $90.5K. Katso CGI:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä CGI?

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Liiketoiminta-analyytikko tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille yrityksessä CGI in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $128,195. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä CGI Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $90,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle CGI ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.