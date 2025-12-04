Yritysluettelo
CEVA
CEVA Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Israel CEVA:ssa on yhteensä ₪370K per year. Katso CEVA:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
CEVA
Software Engineer
Herzliyya, TA, Israel
Yhteensä vuodessa
$110K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$82K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$8K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
2 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä CEVA?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä CEVA in Israel on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₪641,060. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä CEVA Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Israel ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₪390,191.

