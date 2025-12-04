Yritysluettelo
CEVA
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Laitteistoinsinööri

  • Kaikki Laitteistoinsinööri -palkat

CEVA Laitteistoinsinööri Palkat

Laitteistoinsinööri mediaanikorvaus in Israel CEVA:ssa on yhteensä ₪581K per year. Katso CEVA:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
CEVA
SOC Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Yhteensä vuodessa
$173K
Taso
L3
Peruspalkka
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$21.3K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
6 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä CEVA?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Laitteistoinsinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

ASIC-insinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Laitteistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä CEVA in Israel on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₪793,240. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä CEVA Laitteistoinsinööri roolille in Israel ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₪579,400.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle CEVA ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ceva/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.