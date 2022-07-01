Yrityshakemisto
Cervello
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta Yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Lisää jotain ainutlaatuista Cervello:sta, mikä voi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria jne.).
    • Tietoa

    We believe in the power of connected data.But it's not easy! Internal, external, digital, syndicated, structured and unstructured data - it does not matter - we get it and know how you should use it. We understand the data supply chain - from where data begins to the many ways it can be consumed and flow throughout the organization. We see the power in connecting data using technology. We fully embrace cloud computing and the innovation that is occurring in big data so that you can move faster.The more challenging the work, the better. The more messy the data, the better. We are your partner to turn unruly, chaotic data into beautiful data for better, faster decision making.

    http://www.mycervello.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2009
    Perustamisvuosi
    270
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat Sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat korvaustietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue lisää

    Tämä sivusto on suojattu reCAPTCHA:lla ja Googlen tietosuojakäytäntö ja palveluehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esillä olevat työpaikat

      Ei löytynyt esillä olevia työpaikkoja Cervello:lle

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Mendix
    • Miracle Software Systems
    • Orion Innovation
    • Hyland
    • Huntress
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit