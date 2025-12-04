Yritysluettelo
CertiK
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Datatieteilijä

  • Kaikki Datatieteilijä -palkat

CertiK Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä mediaanikorvaus in United States CertiK:ssa on yhteensä $102K per year. Katso CertiK:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
CertiK
Data Scientist II
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$102K
Taso
L2
Peruspalkka
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
3 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä CertiK?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Datatieteilijä tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä CertiK in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $102,500. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä CertiK Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $102,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle CertiK ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/certik/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.