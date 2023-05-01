Yrityshakemisto
Ceribell
Ceribell Palkat

Ceribell:n palkkaväli vaihtelee $111,720:sta kokonaiskorvauksessa vuosittain Henkilöstöhallinto :lle alaosassa $401,849:aan Ohjelmistoinsinööri :lle yläosassa. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja vahvistettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä Ceribell. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/17/2025

$160K

Datatieteen päällikkö
$248K
Henkilöstöhallinto
$112K
Tuotevastaava
$226K

Rekrytoija
$139K
Ohjelmistoinsinööri
$402K
UKK

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Ceribell es Ohjelmistoinsinööri at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $401,849. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Ceribell es $225,623.

