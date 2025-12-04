Yritysluettelo
Cerence
Cerence Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö Palkat

Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in Canada Cerence:ssa on yhteensä CA$121K per year. Katso Cerence:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Yhteensä vuodessa
$87.7K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
13 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Cerence?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Cerence in Canada on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CA$144,701. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Cerence Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö roolille in Canada ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CA$115,726.

Muut resurssit

