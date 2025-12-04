Yritysluettelo
Cepheid
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United States Cepheid:ssa on yhteensä $144K per year. Katso Cepheid:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Cepheid
Software Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$144K
Taso
hidden
Peruspalkka
$144K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
0-1 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
5-10 Vuotta
Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Cepheid in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $184,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Cepheid Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $140,000.

