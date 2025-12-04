Yritysluettelo
Cepheid
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Koneinsinööri

  • Kaikki Koneinsinööri -palkat

Cepheid Koneinsinööri Palkat

Koneinsinööri mediaanikorvaus in United States Cepheid:ssa on yhteensä $140K per year. Katso Cepheid:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Cepheid
Mechanical Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$140K
Taso
P3
Peruspalkka
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
3 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Cepheid?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Koneinsinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Valmistusinsinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Koneinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Cepheid in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $165,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Cepheid Koneinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $146,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Cepheid ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Asure Software
  • 2U
  • Omnicell
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Envestnet
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cepheid/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.