Tuotesuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United States Centric Software:ssa on yhteensä $150K per year. Katso Centric Software:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$150K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
4 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Centric Software?
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotesuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Centric Software in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $195,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Centric Software Tuotesuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $150,000.

