    CDC works 24/7 keeping America safe from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and domestic. Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are chronic or acute, curable or preventable, human error or deliberate attack, CDC fights it and supports communities and citizens to prevent it. CDC is the nation’s health protection agency - saving lives, protecting people from health threats, and saving money through prevention.For more information, please go to: http://www.cdc.gov/Comment Policy: Please visit http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html to view CDC’s social media comment policy.Privacy Notice Regarding Third Party Websites:Privacy Notice: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses third-party Web sites to share information and to encourage collaboration with the public. Third-party Web sites are not Government-owned or Government-operated. They are controlled and operated by a third party not affiliated with CDC. The CDC Privacy Policy does not apply to third-party Web sites or applications. To learn more about CDC’s privacy practices, please visit our Privacy Policy at http://www.cdc.gov/privacy.html.

    http://www.cdc.gov
    Verkkosivusto
    1946
    Perustamisvuosi
    10,899
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $1B-$10B
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

