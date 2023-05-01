Yritysluettelo
Castle Biosciences
    Castle Biosciences is a diagnostics company that provides testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile test that identifies the risk of metastasis for patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers other proprietary GEP tests for uveal melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and suspicious pigmented lesions. The tests are offered through physicians and their patients. Castle Biosciences was founded in 2007 and is based in Friendswood, Texas.

    http://castlebiosciences.com
    2008
    482
    $100M-$250M
