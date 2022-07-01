Yritysluettelo
Care Continuity
    Care Continuity is a care coordination solutions provider. We partner with hospital systems and physician led accountable care organizations (ACO’s) to help eliminate the gaps in care that too often lead to unnecessary suffering for patients, avoidable hospital readmissions and ED visits, increased medical errors, and higher costs. For those clients who are just beginning their journey toward coordinated care, our turn-key approach provides a cost effective and stress free way of securing the equivalent of an enterprise care coordination department. For those who are further down the road, we offer the option of a world class technology platform and professional services guidance where and when they need it. We believe that high quality care is team based, physician directed, patient centered, and fully coordinated.

    http://www.carecontinuity.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2014
    Perustamisvuosi
    90
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Muut resurssit