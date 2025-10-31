Tuotesuunnittelija korvaus in United States Capital One:ssa vaihtelee $109K per year Associate Product Designer -tasolta $144K per year Principal Associate -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $129K. Katso Capital One:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/31/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
Capital One-yhtiössä Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
