Bungie
Bungie Palkat

Bungie:n palkka vaihtelee $108,455 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Cybersecurity Analyst -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $285,420 Markkinointi -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Bungie. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $163K

Videopeli-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Henkilöstöhallinto
$187K
Markkinointi
$285K

Tuotepäällikkö
$249K
Rekrytoija
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö
$143K
UKK

Bungie薪资最高的职位是Markkinointi at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$285,420。
Bungie的年度总薪酬中位数为$186,930。

Muut resurssit