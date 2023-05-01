Yrityshakemisto
Bowery Farming
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta Yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Lisää jotain ainutlaatuista Bowery Farming:sta, mikä voi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria jne.).
    • Tietoa

    Bowery Farming is a purpose-driven company that builds indoor farms outside of cities to grow flavorful produce free from pollutants using less finite resources like space and water. Their smart farms are powered by their proprietary farm operating system, BoweryOS, creating a simplified, agile food system focused on flavor, freshness, and safety. Bowery is the largest vertical farming company in the US, serving major e-commerce platforms and over 1,100 stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. They have raised $472 million from leading investors and thought leaders in food.

    http://boweryfarming.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2015
    Perustamisvuosi
    751
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $250M-$500M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat Sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat korvaustietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue lisää

    Tämä sivusto on suojattu reCAPTCHA:lla ja Googlen tietosuojakäytäntö ja palveluehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esillä olevat työpaikat

      Ei löytynyt esillä olevia työpaikkoja Bowery Farming:lle

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • Lyft
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit