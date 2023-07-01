Yrityshakemisto
Boonslick Regional Planning Commission
    Boonslick Regional Planning Commission is a certified Economic Development District and collaborates with regional Economic Development councils. They also work with the Missouri Job Center for Workforce Development and partner with MoDOT for transportation planning. They operate MO Rides and oversee the Region I Solid Waste Management District and the Region C Homeland Security Oversight Committee. Their membership includes local government entities in Lincoln, Montgomery, and Warren counties in Missouri. Their main office is located in Warrenton, MO.

    https://boonslick.org
    Verkkosivusto
    1968
    Perustamisvuosi
    31
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $1M-$10M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

