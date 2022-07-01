Yritysluettelo
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Palkat

BlueVoyant:n palkka vaihtelee $81,258 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Kyberturvallisuusanalyytikko -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $286,560 Tietoteknologi (IT) -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä BlueVoyant. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/18/2025

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
Median $127K

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

Tietoteknologi (IT)
$287K
Tuotepäällikkö
$153K

Myynti
$84.6K
Kyberturvallisuusanalyytikko
$81.3K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä BlueVoyant on Tietoteknologi (IT) at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $286,560. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä BlueVoyant ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $127,000.

