BlueVine
BlueVine Palkat

BlueVine:n palkka vaihtelee $100,890 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Data-analyytikko -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $270,000 Liiketoiminnan kehittäminen -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä BlueVine. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/18/2025

Liiketoiminnan kehittäminen
Median $270K
Data-analyytikko
$101K
Talousanalyytikko
$114K

Markkinointi
$149K
Kumppanuuspäällikkö
$259K
Tuotesuunnittelija
Median $151K
Tuotepäällikkö
$199K
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
$141K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
$264K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä BlueVine on Liiketoiminnan kehittäminen vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $270,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä BlueVine ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $151,000.

