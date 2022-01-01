Yrityshakemisto
Blue Origin
Blue Origin Edut

Arvioitu Kokonaisarvo: $7,200

Vakuutus, terveys ja hyvinvointi
  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Pet Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through VSP.

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through Delta Dental.

  • Life Insurance

    Annual earnings up to a maximum of $350,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Annual earnings up to a maximum of $350,000

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-term disability with 60% of base weekly pay up to $3,250 and long-term disability with 60% of base monthly pay up to $17,500.

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Military Leave

    Full salary

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Blue Origin will provide up to $10,000 per year, up to a maximum of $40,000 over the lifetime of your career at Blue Origin, to cover the cost of tuition, books, and lab fees.

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

