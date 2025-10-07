Yritysluettelo
Bloomberg
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Koneoppimissinsinööri

  • New York City Area

Bloomberg Koneoppimissinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Koneoppimissinsinööri korvaus in New York City Area Bloomberg:ssa vaihtelee $238K per year Software Engineer -tasolta $367K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $360K. Katso Bloomberg:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
$238K
$198K
$0
$40K
Senior Software Engineer
$367K
$281K
$8.9K
$77.6K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Bloomberg-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Koneoppimissinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Bloomberg in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $410,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Bloomberg Koneoppimissinsinööri roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $360,000.

