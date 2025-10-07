Koneoppimissinsinööri korvaus in New York City Area Bloomberg:ssa vaihtelee $238K per year Software Engineer -tasolta $367K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $360K. Katso Bloomberg:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$238K
$198K
$0
$40K
Senior Software Engineer
$367K
$281K
$8.9K
$77.6K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Bloomberg-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)