Yritysluettelo
Bloomberg
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • New York City Area

Bloomberg Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in New York City Area Bloomberg:ssa vaihtelee $201K per year Software Engineer -tasolta $312K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $270K. Katso Bloomberg:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
$201K
$170K
$59
$30.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$312K
$249K
$3.3K
$59.6K
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

$160K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Bloomberg-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistoinsinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Bloomberg in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $375,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Bloomberg Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $269,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Bloomberg ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Chatham Financial
  • BitGo
  • ID.me
  • DataScan
  • Gusto
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit