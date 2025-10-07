Yritysluettelo
Bloomberg
Bloomberg UX-suunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

UX-suunnittelija korvaus in New York City Area Bloomberg:ssa vaihtelee $155K per year Product Designer -tasolta $198K per year Senior Product Designer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $189K.

Keskiarvo Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$155K
$143K
$0
$12.5K
Senior Product Designer
$198K
$173K
$0
$25.3K
$160K

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Bloomberg-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus UX-suunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Bloomberg in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $240,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Bloomberg UX-suunnittelija roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $188,000.

