Blankfactor
Blankfactor Palkat

Blankfactor:n palkka vaihtelee $23,623 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Ohjelmistoinsinööri -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $180,900 Information Technologist (IT) -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Blankfactor. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/10/2025

$160K

Data-asiantuntija
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Ohjelmistoinsinööri
$23.6K

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
$112K
Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Blankfactor on Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $180,900. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Blankfactor ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $85,994.

