Blacklane
Blacklane Palkat

Blacklane:n palkka vaihtelee $40,542 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Ohjelmapäällikkö -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $153,263 Markkinointioperaatiot -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Blacklane. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $87.9K
Liiketoimintaoperaatiopäällikkö
$64.4K
Data-analyytikko
$73K

Markkinointioperaatiot
$153K
Tuotepäällikkö
$105K
Ohjelmapäällikkö
$40.5K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Blacklane on Markkinointioperaatiot at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $153,263. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Blacklane ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $80,442.

