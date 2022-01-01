Yritysluettelo
Birlasoft
Birlasoft Palkat

Birlasoft:n palkka vaihtelee $1,438 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Henkilöstöhallinto -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $165,825 Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Birlasoft. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $7K
Ratkaisuarkkitehti
Median $160K
Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
$20.5K

Data-asiantuntija
$15.1K
Henkilöstöhallinto
$1.4K
Liikkeenjohdon konsultti
$15.4K
Tuotesuunnittelija
$11.8K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
$160K
Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö
$166K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Birlasoft on Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $165,825. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Birlasoft ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $15,374.

