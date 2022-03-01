Yritysluettelo
BharatPe
BharatPe Palkat

BharatPe:n palkka vaihtelee $27,528 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Ohjelmistoinsinööri -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $136,774 Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä BharatPe. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/10/2025

$160K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $27.5K

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Tuotepäällikkö
Median $50K
Tuotesuunnittelija
$85.5K

Projektipäällikkö
$46.8K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
$137K
Ratkaisuarkkitehti
$94.4K
UKK

BharatPeで報告されている最高給与の職種はOhjelmistokehityspäällikkö at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$136,774です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
BharatPeで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$67,730です。

