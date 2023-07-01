Yritysluettelo
Berkeley Humane
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä Berkeley Humane, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    Berkeley Humane is a non-profit organization that provides life-saving programs for cats and dogs in the East Bay community. They aim to cultivate compassion and strengthen the human-animal bond. They have found homes for over 45,000 shelter animals and offer additional support through their PAWS programs, including a behavior advice hotline, pet food pantry, end-of-life service, and pet loss support group. Berkeley Humane relies on community support to continue their life-saving mission and is not affiliated with national animal welfare organizations or government agencies.

    https://berkeleyhumane.org
    Verkkosivusto
    1927
    Perustamisvuosi
    31
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $1M-$10M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle Berkeley Humane ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Microsoft
    • PayPal
    • Flipkart
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit