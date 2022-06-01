Yrityshakemisto
BenQ
    Welcome to BenQ Corporation – a world-leading human technology and solutions provider driven by the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life” to elevate and enrich the aspects of life that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education.Set apart by the unique philosophy of “Because it matters”, BenQ is committed to empower people today to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning through people-driven, innovation-fueled products, services and solutions. The spirit, as our very existence to improve the experience of life in every aspect, underlies our product development, business model, partnerships and corporate culture. It is also what inspires our dedicated employees and directs us in global citizenry.Because it matters, BenQ will continue to utilize substantial resources and proven expertise in product design, visual display, mobile solutions and network convergence technologies with the hope to delight the world, offering a broad range of products, services and solutions: digital projectors, professional monitors, interactive large-format displays, and LED lighting.

    http://www.benq.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1984
    Perustamisvuosi
    3,500
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $1B-$10B
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Muut resurssit