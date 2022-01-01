Yrityshakemisto
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus Palkat

Benefitfocus:n palkkaväli vaihtelee $47,760:sta kokonaiskorvauksessa vuosittain Tietotekniikan asiantuntija :lle alaosassa $135,675:aan Tekninen ohjelmajohtaja :lle yläosassa. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja vahvistettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä Benefitfocus. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $87K
Tietotekniikan asiantuntija
$47.8K
Projektipäällikkö
$83.3K

Tekninen ohjelmajohtaja
$136K
UKK

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli Benefitfocus:ssa on Tekninen ohjelmajohtaja at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $135,675. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Benefitfocus:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $85,150.

