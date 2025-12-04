Yritysluettelo
BenchSci
BenchSci Tuotepäällikkö Palkat

Tuotepäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in Canada BenchSci:ssa on yhteensä CA$153K per year. Katso BenchSci:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
BenchSci
Product Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Yhteensä vuodessa
$110K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$101K
Stock (/yr)
$9.5K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä BenchSci?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

BenchSci-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotepäällikkö roolille yrityksessä BenchSci in Canada on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CA$187,887. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä BenchSci Tuotepäällikkö roolille in Canada ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CA$138,724.

Muut resurssit

