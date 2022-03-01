Yrityshakemisto
Bench Accounting Palkat

Bench Accounting:n palkkaväli vaihtelee $56,060:sta kokonaiskorvauksessa vuosittain Myynti :lle alaosassa $199,826:aan Ohjelmistokehityksen päällikkö :lle yläosassa. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja vahvistettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä Bench Accounting. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $102K

Full-stack-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Tuotesuunnittelija
Median $76.5K
Asiakaspalvelu
$57.3K

Tuotevastaava
Median $75K
Myynti
$56.1K
Ohjelmistokehityksen päällikkö
$200K
UKK

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli Bench Accounting:ssa on Ohjelmistokehityksen päällikkö at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $199,826. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Bench Accounting:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $75,747.

