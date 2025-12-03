Yritysluettelo
Belvedere Trading
Belvedere Trading Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä mediaanikorvaus in United States Belvedere Trading:ssa on yhteensä $240K per year. Katso Belvedere Trading:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Belvedere Trading
Quantitative Researcher
Chicago, IL
Yhteensä vuodessa
$240K
Taso
L2
Peruspalkka
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$90K
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
3 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Belvedere Trading?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Osallistu

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä Belvedere Trading in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $360,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Belvedere Trading Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $240,000.

Muut resurssit

