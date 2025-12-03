Yritysluettelo
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Russia Bell Integrator:ssa on yhteensä RUB 2.91M per year. Katso Bell Integrator:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Yhteensä vuodessa
$37.4K
Taso
L5
Peruspalkka
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
16 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Bell Integrator?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Frontend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Laadunvarmistus (QA) ohjelmistokehittäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Bell Integrator in Russia on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus RUB 3,288,692. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Bell Integrator Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Russia ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on RUB 2,914,232.

Muut resurssit

