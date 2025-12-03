Yritysluettelo
Bell Flight
Bell Flight Projektipäällikkö Palkat

Projektipäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in United States Bell Flight:ssa on yhteensä $133K per year. Katso Bell Flight:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
Bell Flight
Project Engineer
Hurst, TX
Yhteensä vuodessa
$133K
Taso
L4
Peruspalkka
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8.1K
Vuotta yrityksessä
0 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
10 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Bell Flight?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Projektipäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Bell Flight in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $150,125. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Bell Flight Projektipäällikkö roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $131,000.

Muut resurssit

