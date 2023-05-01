Yrityshakemisto
BeiGene
BeiGene Palkat

BeiGene:n palkkaväli vaihtelee $114,068:sta kokonaiskorvauksessa vuosittain Dataanalyytikko :lle alaosassa $188,055:aan Projektipäällikkö :lle yläosassa. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja vahvistettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä BeiGene. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/25/2025

$160K

Dataanalyytikko
$114K
Projektipäällikkö
$188K
Ohjelmistoinsinööri
$146K

UKK

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij BeiGene is Projektipäällikkö at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $188,055. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij BeiGene is $145,725.

