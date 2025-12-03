Yritysluettelo
Behaviour Interactive
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Behaviour Interactive Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Canada Behaviour Interactive:ssa on yhteensä CA$98K per year. Katso Behaviour Interactive:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Behaviour Interactive
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Yhteensä vuodessa
$70.9K
Taso
P2
Peruspalkka
$67.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3.7K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Behaviour Interactive?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Videopeli ohjelmistokehittäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Behaviour Interactive in Canada on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CA$117,491. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Behaviour Interactive Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Canada ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CA$93,955.

Muut resurssit

