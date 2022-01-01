Yrityshakemisto
BECU Palkat

BECU:n palkkaväli vaihtelee $61,353:sta kokonaiskorvauksessa vuosittain Asiakaspalvelu :lle alaosassa $160,000:aan Ohjelmistoinsinööri :lle yläosassa. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja vahvistettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä BECU. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $160K
Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
$89.8K
Asiakaspalvelu
$61.4K

Asiakaspalvelutoiminnot
$98.2K
Projektipäällikkö
$123K
Rekrytoija
$104K
UKK

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli BECU:ssa on Ohjelmistoinsinööri vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $160,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
BECU:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $101,357.

Muut resurssit