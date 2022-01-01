Yritysluettelo
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Palkat

Basis Technologies:n palkka vaihtelee $70,853 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Markkinointi -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $242,661 Tuotepäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Basis Technologies. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $96K
Data-analyytikko
$95.9K
Data-asiantuntija
$73.4K

Markkinointi
$70.9K
Tuotepäällikkö
$243K
Rekrytoija
$88.4K
Myynti
$209K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
$220K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Basis Technologies on Tuotepäällikkö at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $242,661. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Basis Technologies ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $95,938.

