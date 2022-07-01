Yritysluettelo
Barbaricum
Barbaricum Palkat

Barbaricum:n palkka vaihtelee $99,500 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Data-analyytikko -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $115,575 Datatieteilijä -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Barbaricum. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/17/2025

Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
$101K
Data-analyytikko
$99.5K
Datatieteilijä
$116K

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
$111K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Barbaricum on Datatieteilijä at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $115,575. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Barbaricum ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $105,651.

