BambooHR
BambooHR Palkat

BambooHR:n palkkaväli vaihtelee $55,000:sta kokonaiskorvauksessa vuosittain Myynti :lle alaosassa $223,328:aan Kumppanuuspäällikkö :lle yläosassa. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja vahvistettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä BambooHR. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $125K
Tuotevastaava
Median $157K
Tietotekniikan asiantuntija
$148K

Kumppanuuspäällikkö
$223K
Rekrytoija
$69.3K
Myynti
Median $55K
UKK

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli BambooHR:ssa on Kumppanuuspäällikkö at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $223,328. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
BambooHR:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $136,368.

