Back Market
Back Market Palkat

Back Market:n palkka vaihtelee $52,740 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Projektipäällikkö -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $108,455 UX-tutkija -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Back Market. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/17/2025

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
Median $99.4K

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Liiketoiminnan kehittäminen
$85.4K
Perustaja
$99.5K

Tuotesuunnittelija
$86.7K
Tuotepäällikkö
$56.1K
Projektipäällikkö
$52.7K
Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö
$84.5K
UX-tutkija
$108K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Back Market on UX-tutkija at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $108,455. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Back Market ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $86,050.

