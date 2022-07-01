Yrityshakemisto
Avolution
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta Yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Lisää jotain ainutlaatuista Avolution:sta, mikä voi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria jne.).
    • Tietoa

    Avolution produces the ABACUS toolset, used by thousands of companies worldwide to manage enterprise architecture, IT and business strategy and digital transformation. ABACUS users deliver insights and value quickly. Find out more or try ABACUS for yourself with a free 30-day trial - www.avolutionsoftware.com • Import data in minutes from SharePoint, Excel, Visio, ServiceNow, Technopedia, CMDBs and other sources• Choose an off-the-shelf framework or metamodel or configure an enterprise-specific metamodel yourself• Analyze using KPIs and metrics and create future state architectures and roadmaps• Report with rich visuals including heat maps, treemaps, diagrams, charts and dashboardsABACUS comes with standard industry frameworks as well as advanced analytic tools and best-in-class roadmapping and reporting functionality.It supports Enterprise Architecture (EA), Enterprise Portfolio Management (EPM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience (CX), Solution Architecture (SA), IT Service Management (ITSM), Business Intelligence (BI), and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC). It is available either on premise or as a Windows-free SaaS tool.Avolution has operations in America, Asia-Pacific and Europe and together with their global partner network they service thousands of users in over 90 countries.

    avolutionsoftware.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2001
    Perustamisvuosi
    150
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat Sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat korvaustietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue lisää

    Tämä sivusto on suojattu reCAPTCHA:lla ja Googlen tietosuojakäytäntö ja palveluehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esillä olevat työpaikat

      Ei löytynyt esillä olevia työpaikkoja Avolution:lle

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit